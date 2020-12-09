Clark scores 34 as Iowa rallies by Iowa State Women 82-80

IOWA CITY, Iowa –Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) put together a 17-0 fourth-quarter run to rally past Iowa State (2-3 overall, 1-0 Big 12), 82-80, on Wednesday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes flipped the momentum in a hurry in the final quarter. Iowa ran off a 17-0 run in just over five minutes of game time to erase ISU's lead. Iowa made five 3-pointers during the run, the last of which was a triple by Kate Martin to tie the game at 75-75 with 3:37 to play. Ashley Joens who finished with a game high 35 points temporarily regained ISU's lead with a trey, but it would not be enough the stem the Iowa tide. Hawkeye Freshman Caitlin Clark who led Iowa with 34 points made a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left on the clock, and the Hawkeyes would hang on to win, 82-80.