China slaps more taxes on Australian wine amid tension

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has announced additional import taxes on wine from Australia, stepping up pressure on its government amid a bitter diplomatic conflict over the coronavirus, territorial disputes and other irritants. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said an investigation concluded Australia improperly subsidizes wine exports, hurting Chinese producers. The ministry imposed a countervailing tax of 6.3% to 6.4%. China, Australia’s biggest export market, already has effectively blocked imports of Australian wine by imposing taxes of more than 200%. Beijing also has blocked imports of Australian beef, wheat and other goods since Australia’s government expressed support for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.