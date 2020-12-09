Burton, Golden lead No. 19 Richmond past Northern Iowa 78-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 19 Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa, 78-68. Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders, who are 4-0. Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists. Tywhon Pickford had 16 points for Northern Iowa, which is 1-4. Austin Phyfe had 15 and Trae Berhow had 13. The Panthers, who tied a school record with 20 3-pointers in their opening loss to Western Kentucky, made only three of 19 tries against the Spiders.