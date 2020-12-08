West Des Moines man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — United States District Judge Rebecca

Goodgame Ebinger sentenced a West Des Moines man to six years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography on Monday, Dec. 7.

33-year-old Bryant Dale Voss was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and comply with sex offender registry requirements.

The investigation on Voss began in July of 2017 when law enforcement were using the file sharing program BitTorrent to locate child pornography files available for sharing from his computer.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Voss’ residence where they seized his computers and electronic devices.

They found that Voss knowingly possessed hundreds of images and ten videos of child pornography on an external hard drive. He also used his computer to access videos of child pornography.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.