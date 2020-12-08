UN urges Iran to address nuclear, ballistic missile concerns

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Iran to address concerns raised about its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and return to “full implementation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The U.N. chief expressed regret in a report to the Security Council obtained Tuesday by AP that the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran. Guterres also expressed regret at Iran’s 2019 decision to violate the deal’s limits including on centrifuges and enriching uranium. Guterres said the nuclear deal has largely been a success, but the U.S. has been vehemently opposing it.