‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot was given Tuesday to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.” Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.