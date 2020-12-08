Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:05 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Davenport, North, ppd.

Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

Lisbon vs. Starmont, ccd.

Lone Tree vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.

Madrid vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

Muscatine vs. Clinton, ppd.

Saydel vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Mason City, ppd.

Woodward-Granger vs. Earlham, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Union Community, LaPorte City 18

Bellevue 45, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43

CAM, Anita 71, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41

Camanche 43, North Cedar, Stanwood 35

Creston 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41

Dike-New Hartford 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10

Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, East Mills 34

Gilbert 50, ADM, Adel 23

Grinnell 65, Newton 31

LeMars 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Logan-Magnolia 56, Tri-Center, Neola 31

Newell-Fonda 80, PAC-LM 41

Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Nodaway Valley 66, Southwest Valley 23

North Fayette Valley 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

North Linn, Troy Mills 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Lynnville-Sully 47

Regina, Iowa City 49, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43

Saint Ansgar 57, Osage 53

Shenandoah 40, Red Oak 33

Sioux Center 51, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 43

Solon 56, Williamsburg 45

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Wayne, Corydon 39

Spencer 68, Spirit Lake 32

Twin Cedars, Bussey 49, Moulton-Udell 23

Van Meter 56, Ogden 21

West Sioux 50, Akron-Westfield 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyden-Hull vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Davenport, West vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.

English Valleys, North English vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.

Iowa City West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.

Kee, Lansing vs. Postville, ppd.

Lone Tree vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.

Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

Muscatine vs. Clinton, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd.

Ottumwa vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Nevada, ppd.

Waterloo, West vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.

Webster City vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

