Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

(CNN) — Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980.

It happened outside of the Dakota Apartment Building in New York, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old when he was killed. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon's musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by an legendary and timeless volume of work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.