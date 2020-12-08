TRACKING: Highs in the low 50s

Tonight: The low clouds we had this morning have cleared, but we still have some high clouds. These clouds gradually clear overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday: This is still looking to be our best day of the next 10 with sunshine and high temperatures reaching into the low 50s. The wind is light from the northwest.

Wednesday Night: The sky is mostly clear with patchy areas of fog possible late. Low temperatures drop into the 20s.

Thursday: The day starts out sunny. During the afternoon clouds will increase as high temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Friday: It is a cloudy day with the chance of rain. The forecast track has been trending south over the last few days. This takes a bulk of the moisture away from eastern Iowa. There is still a chance of the rain changing to snow Friday night into Saturday. The confidence on the track of the storm is low so placement and any snow amounts on this storm are still uncertain at this time. Stay up to date on the forecast if you are going to travel.