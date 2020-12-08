TRACKING: Dry through Thursday; Next storm Friday and Saturday

Today: Patchy fog and mist will be possible this morning, otherwise the low clouds will be with us through most of the day. There may be some partial clearing late in the day. A southwest wind 5-15 mph will help slowly warm temperatures to the upper 30s/near 40°.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds are expected with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy fog is possible late.

Wednesday: It will be the warmest day of the week. We will have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a west/northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Friday and Saturday: Our next storm system moves into the Midwest and brings rain and snow to eastern Iowa. The track of the storm is going to be very important. Right now it looks like rain and snow is possible Friday, with a switchover to snow Friday night and Saturday. Confidence isn’t too high on the track and amounts of snow, but it does look like the better chance of accumulating snow is south of Highway 20.

