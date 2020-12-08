TRACKING: Another dismal day, sunshine tomorrow

Today: The cloud cover will continue once again today. There will be some lingering mist as well. A southwest wind between 5-10 mph will be present, but it won’t help our temperatures rise much. Highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight: Clouds will finally decrease west to east this evening through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. A few upper 50’s could be possible further south. This will be the warmest day in the 10 day forecast.

Wednesday Night: Clouds will start to increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

There still is a chance for a rain/snow mix Friday through Saturday. As of right now, the system is looking like it’ll track further south than how it looked yesterday. With that being said, a rain/snow mix looks possible Friday in our southern and eastern counties, with that transitioning to snow Saturday. Stay tuned with us throughout the week, as we fine tune these details.