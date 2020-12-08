Skip to Content

TRACKING: Another dismal day, sunshine tomorrow

10:15 am Weather Now
City By City AM (17)
10 Day Forecast AM (15)

Today: The cloud cover will continue once again today. There will be some lingering mist as well. A southwest wind between 5-10 mph will be present, but it won’t help our temperatures rise much. Highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight: Clouds will finally decrease west to east this evening through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. A few upper 50’s could be possible further south. This will be the warmest day in the 10 day forecast.

Wednesday Night: Clouds will start to increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

There still is a chance for a rain/snow mix Friday through Saturday. As of right now, the system is looking like it’ll track further south than how it looked yesterday. With that being said, a rain/snow mix looks possible Friday in our southern and eastern counties, with that transitioning to snow Saturday. Stay tuned with us throughout the week, as we fine tune these details.

Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

Skip to content