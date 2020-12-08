Three hospitalized after overnight fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue had to evacuate three people after an overnight fire.

Crews were called to 418 Sunnyside Ave. shortly after midnight for reports of a house fire.

Battalion Chief Bill Beck tells KWWL fire was seen coming from a first story window, and smoke could be seen coming from the second floor. It took crews roughly 18 minutes to put out the blaze.

Two residents had to be rescued from an overhead porch. Officials say a third person was also evacuated.

The three victims were taken to both hospitals in Waterloo. There is no word on their conditions at this time.