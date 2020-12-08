Special election for Decorah City Council seat is today

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- A special election to fill the Ward 5 city council seat in Decorah is being held today.

The two candidates are the incumbent, Steven Zittergruen and challenger Tim Felton.

Steven Zittergruen was chosen by the City Council to fill a vacancy left by Johanna Bergan, who moved outside the ward earlier this year.

Tim Felton is a former Winneshiek County Sheriff's Deputy, who also vied for the job after Bergan vacated her seat.

Polls are open now until 8 p.m.