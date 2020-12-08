Senegal court sentences fathers for sons’ migration attempts

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court in Senegal has sentenced three men to jail terms for pushing their sons to migrate by sea to Europe, a trip that led to the death of one, according to local reports. The three were found guilty of “endangering the lives of others,” and sentenced to two years in prison, with 23 months suspended. Among those sentenced in the coastal town of Mbour Tuesday was Mamadou Lamine Faye, whose teenage son died along the route. Doudou Faye’s father had paid the equivalent of about $450, to a smuggler who was to take him into Spain. According to local reports, the young man was going to try to get to Italy to train as a soccer player.