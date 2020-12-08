Search warrants uncover 82 pounds of methamphetamine and $28,000 in cash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force in Waterloo, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the FBI continue to investigate a drug distribution case.

So far, more than 80 pounds of meth has been seized, according to the FBI Omaha field office.

On October 30, seven search warrants were served at locations in and near Jefferson, Waterloo and Van Horne. Authorities seized 82 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of heroin, $28,000 in cash and two guns.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The additional agencies helping in the investigation are the Drug Enforcement Administration (Cedar Rapids, IA), Mid Iowa Drug Task Force (Marshalltown, IA), Central Iowa Drug Task Force (Ames, IA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Waterloo Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff, the Iowa State Patrol, the Benton County Sheriff and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.