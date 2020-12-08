Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a man in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl near the Iowa State Capitol over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 25-year-old Michael McKinney was arrested Sunday night hours after the shooting that occurred during a rally for President Donald Trump at the Capitol. Police believe McKinney fired the shot into a vehicle driving through a parking lot near the statehouse, hitting and injuring the teen inside the vehicle. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek has said he can’t confirm a connection between the shooting and the rally. He said the shooting appeared to be traffic-related. McKinney is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.