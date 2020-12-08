Pfizer vaccine shows 95 percent effectiveness after two doses

(NBC) -- Newly released documents suggests the FDA will approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday.

The documents posted on the agency's website state that the vaccine meets its criteria for success.

Research data shows the vaccine was 52 percent effective after the first dose, and 95 percent effective after two doses.

The vaccine also did not raise any specific safety concerns.

If emergency use authorization is granted, Pfizer could begin shipping vaccines by this weekend.

There is no data yet on pregnant women, children and immunocompromised patients.