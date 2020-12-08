Officers face 2 more misdemeanors stemming from protests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia police officers now face more misdemeanors stemming from their actions during May protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond police detectives Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown were indicted Monday on the additional counts. Both now face three total misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed the additional charges. Authorities have released no details about what they allegedly did to merit the charges on May 31, during the second night of Black Lives Matter protests in Richmond. Janowski has been with the department since 2014 and Brown joined in 2015.