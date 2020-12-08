Norway intel: Russians likely behind parliament hacking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says Russian hackers linked to Russia’s military intelligence service GRU are “likely” behind the break-in on Aug. 24 into the email system of the Norwegian Parliament. The agency, known by its acronym PST, said the network operation that targeted the Storting was “part of a larger campaign nationally and internationally, which has been going on at least since 2019.” PST named the hacker group as APT28, or Fancy Bear. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the PST report. Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in any hacking attacks.