New this week: Jingle Ball 2020 & 2 doses of Meryl Streep

This week’s new entertainment releases include the CW’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020,” a 90-minute special based on the annual concert. There’s also a double film dose of Meryl Streep — she’s in “Let Them All Talk” on HBO Max about a novelist who crosses the Atlantic on a British ocean liner and “The Prom,” parodying a diva actor in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical. And there’s also this season’s winner for lengthy title: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” debuting Friday on Disney +. Cast members including Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie will share holiday memories and perform songs.