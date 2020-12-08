National Museum of African American Music to open next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville. News outlets report the National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens. Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks.