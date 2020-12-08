Mount Trashmore trails to open this week due to warm weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mount Trashmore trails will open for two days only this week due to unseasonably mild temperatures.

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency made an announcement on their Facebook page on Monday.

Visitors can use the trails on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Because there is no lighting on the trails, visitors should leave before the sun goes down for safety, the Facebook post said.

Only Overlook Trail, which is open for walking and bicycling, and Trashmore Trail, which is the downhill flow-trail for bicycles, will be available to use.

The Stumptown Trail was heavily damaged by the derecho. The bridges and stairs have not been replaced yet.

Building 948' also had significant damage from the August 10 storm. However, it has been repaired.

Visitors will need to check-in at the kiosk inside Building 948'. The agency said they want people to wear masks and practice social distancing. Waivers must also be filled out.

For more information on the trail, visit: https://www.solidwasteagency.org/mount-trashmore