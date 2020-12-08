Momma, longtime and beloved river otter at the Mississippi River Museum, dies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Momma the river otter has died after being at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque for 16 years.

When she arrived at the River Museum in 2004, she was a mother-to-be and gave birth to three female pups shortly after.

According to the River Museum, Momma died in her sleep. Up until her passing, staff characterized her as "spirited and feisty," but a natural mother. Her three pups were all nursed successfully and transferred to other facilities.

The River Museum community mourns and is saddened by her death, but appreciate the amount of time they were able to have with Momma. Momma was estimated to be 19 years of age, living more than twice the typical 8-9 year life expectancy for a wild river otter.

“Every loss within our living collection is significant, and none of them are easy,” Abby Urban, Curator of Living Collections, said. “This loss feels particularly hard when we recognize the number of guests who were able to view and engage with her over the last 16 years at the aquarium.”

If you have any pictures of Momma from over the years, you can share them to the River Museum’s Facebook page.