Mercer Pool in Iowa City to reopen for lap swim reservations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting next Monday, Dec. 14, Mercer Pool in Iowa City will be reopening for reserved lap swim.

Adults 16-years or older can reserve 45-minute blocks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Starting today, the required reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations are $4 per lane per block and you don't have to be an Iowa City resident to sign up.

Parents or guardians of children 12-15-years-old must reserve an additional lane in addition to their adult reservation.

You can make a reservation online HERE or you can call 319-356-5100 to reserve your time. A reservation is required to be admitted.

The pool is requiring visitors to follow COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining 6 feet of distance, not gathering, and wearing a mask when not in the water.