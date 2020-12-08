Local organization that builds beds for children reports stolen tools, pillows and comforters

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Volunteers who build beds for boys and girls in need say some of their tools and bedding were stolen.

'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' is a non-profit that assembles and delivers bunk beds to children who don't have a place to sleep.

The charity's chapter in Jones County made a post on Facebook, saying someone broke into their storage shed and stole about $8,000 worth of tools, two totes of pillows and a box of comforters.

"This may have knocked our spirits down but we will continue pushing towards our goal of "no child sleeps on the floor" in Jones County," the organization wrote. "While this is devastating, it could be so much worse... this stuff is replaceable."

Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver told KWWL the non-profit first discovered the theft on Saturday and then filed a report with his office. He said while there have not been any arrests at this time, he hopes the public will come forward with information.

If you know anything about the theft, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 319-462-4371.

HOW TO HELP

If you would like to donate to the non-profit, visit: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E345976&id=189&fbclid=IwAR2XDVWCNcIcG6i_pwVGyMmwMxWWGblfnwOyGbNoX-ShYNT-EJddp-ux0oA