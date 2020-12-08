Iowa City Police warn of daytime burglaries

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout after multiple reports of suspects posing as city utility workers in order to gain access to homes.

In one incident, suspects were described as two males driving a white car and wearing reflective jackets.

Another victim reported a man knocked on the door of the home and asked about the water main service.

The suspect convinced the victim to leave the residence to talk about the issue.

As they talked, the victim's house was entered and items were taken.

One suspect was described as around 5’6” to 5’8” tall, possibly Hispanic or a white male with a dark complexion.

The suspects left in a white sedan with unknown out-of-state license plates.

How to identify City Water Division employees