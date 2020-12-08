Iowa City Police warn of daytime burglaries

Iowa City Police warn of daytime burglariesNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout after multiple reports of suspects posing as city utility workers in order to gain access to homes.
In one incident, suspects were described as two males driving a white car and wearing reflective jackets.
Another victim reported a man knocked on the door of the home and asked about the water main service.
The suspect convinced the victim to leave the residence to talk about the issue.
As they talked, the victim's house was entered and items were taken.
One suspect was described as around 5’6” to 5’8” tall, possibly Hispanic or a white male with a dark complexion.
The suspects left in a white sedan with unknown out-of-state license plates.
How to identify City Water Division employees
- All employees are provided high-visibility vests with the City’s logo and “City of Iowa City Water Division” printed on the front and back, or have uniforms with a name tag.
- Customer Service staff schedule all appointments with residents if a home entry is required.
- Water Distribution staff knock on doors if they need to give last-minute notification, but do not enter homes unless necessary for claim investigation due to a construction project or other water activity causing damage to their home.
- City vehicles are marked with a City of Iowa City decal.
- Ask to see a City ID badge.
- Call the Water Division Office to verify an appointment at 319-356-5160.