IDPH changes reporting method for COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13) — The Iowa Department of Health is using a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated and that has meant an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths being reported.

The change allows doctors to determine a person died from the virus, without requiring a positive test.

The new method, which was announced Monday night, added 175 more deaths to Iowa’s total number of deaths since March. As of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, that total stood at 2,898.

Kelly Garcia, Director of the DHS and interim Director of the Iowa Department of Health, explained, “It’s been labeled on their death certificate and recorded as a COVID-related test whether they’ve had a PCR test or antigen test or any other form of test that is positive that…that moves forward but if it’s negative or if they’ve never had a test the clinician has the right to sign the death certificate.”

The numbers on coronavirus cases and deaths reported by the IDPH can be found here.