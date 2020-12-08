Europe to revive international night train links

BERLIN (AP) — Four European rail companies have announced they plan to boost the continent’s network of night train connections by reviving routes that were dropped several years ago for cost reasons. German rail company Deutsche Bahn and national train operators in France, Switzerland and Austria said routes from Vienna to Paris and from Zurich to Amsterdam will be re-established starting next December. Further nighttime connections will be created in 2023 and 2024. The move marks a change of direction for Deutsche Bahn, which shut down its night train service in recent years citing unsustainable costs and lack of demand due to faster budget flights. That decision was heavily criticized by environmental groups who argue that train travel is more sustainable than flying.