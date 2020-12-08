Despite the pandemic, a first time business owner opens up a full service spa within a few months

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A first time business owner opened the doors to a full service spa within a few months, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

24-year-old Tashie O'Neal is the owner of DeMe' Day Spa located at 3261 University Avenue in Waterloo. She is one of the youngest female black business owners in the Cedar Valley.

"It was really fast," she said.

O'Neal opened the doors to the spa on December 1, only three months after she first thought of the idea to open the business.

The name "DeMe'" comes from her children's middle names Devon and Me'Chelle.

"No where you go has literally everything. You go to the nail shop, then you go to get a wax somewhere, you got to have 10 different places to go to get cute. We wanted somewhere that had everything," O'Neal said.

A one stop shop, offering nail, makeup, hair, waxing, piercings, and facial services. The spa also has a seamstress on-site and sells beauty products.

In addition to promoting her own business, she plans to bring attention to other black-owned businesses in the area. Sharing their business cards on the front desk of the spa.

After only a week of being open, DeMe' Day Spa customers are already booking appointments weeks in advance.

"It was very nice. I liked how they decorated the front in all pink and they had the Christmas tree in the lounge and ya I would definitely give this a thumbs up," first time customer Sheffi Warneka said.

Opening the spa during the pandemic did present some challenges, but O'Neal says they are doing everything to keep her, her staff, and her customers safe. Providing masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning after each service given.

The ten person team at the spa says they are like a family and share laughs and tears together. All looking forward to serving the community.

"My main goal was to try to help everybody else around me so I was not really paying attention to myself when I was doing it," Tashie O'Neal said.

Earlier this year O'Neal had plans to go into real estate. Still attending real estate school, she already has hopes to expand the DeMe' Day Spa, and open up other locations.

The spa's hours are Monday-Saturday 9am-8pm, and closed on Sundays.