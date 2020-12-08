DECISION 2020: Zittergruen wins Decorah Ward 5 council seat

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) - The unofficial results for Tuesday's special election to fill the vacant Ward 5 city council seat in Decorah have been announced.

Steven Zittergruen has won the seat in a race that saw 280 votes cast out of 1,089 voters. He defeated Tim Felton 146 to 134 votes, according to Winneshiek County Auditor, Ben Steines.

Incumbent Zittergruen had been chosen by the council to fill the vacancy left by Johanna Bergan, who moved outside the ward earlier this year.

Tim Felton is a former Winneshiek County Sheriff's Deputy, who also vied for the job after Bergan vacated her seat.