Dec. 8: 1,393 new cases, IDPH uses new methodology for deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,393 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 246,237.

The state's website says that of the 246,237 people who have tested positive, 168,055 have recovered. This is 7,220 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 2,919, which is 202 more than what was reported yesterday. The large increase is due to the Iowa Department of Health using a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (168,055) and the number of deaths (2,919) from the total number of cases (246,237) shows there are currently 75,263 active positive cases in the state.

There were 111 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 900, which is up from 898. Of those hospitalizations, 191 are in the ICU (down from 200 yesterday) and 111 are on ventilators (down from 120 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 3,623 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,255,014 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,393 positive tests divided by 3,623 tests given) is 38.4 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 22 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 12,214 cases in the county (11,455 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 759 Serology positive cases). There have been 100 more recoveries since Sunday, leaving a total of 8,919 recoveries. There were four additional deaths, leaving a total of 156 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 63 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,162 cases. There have been 419 more recoveries, leaving a total of 9,536 recoveries. Linn County Public has not yet responded to KWWL over why there was a surge of recoveries recorded. There were six additional deaths, leaving a total of 216 deaths. There are 58 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 52 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,071 reported cases. There have been 183 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,462 recoveries. There is a total of 39 deaths, which is lower than the number recorded yesterday. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 35 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 9,699 reported cases. There were 249 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,280. There were 14 more deaths recorded, leaving a total of 115 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.6 percent.

