Cedar Rapids man faces new attempted murder charge in Nov. 5 shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The suspect who was arrested in the November armed robbery at Smokin' Joes is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Police said on November 5, they got a report of an armed robbery at the tobacco and liquor store. They were told a man showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk before he ran away.

After an investigation, Dushaun Xavier Scott, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Use of a Firearm and Carrying Weapons.

YOU CAN READ OUR ORIGINAL REPORTING ON THE ARMED ROBBERY HERE

Today, Scott was provided with additional charges, including Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent and Dangerous Weapon with Injury.

On November 5, less than 30 minutes before the armed robbery at Smokin' Joes, police were called to 15th Street and First Avenue East, for a 34-year-old man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

During the shooting investigation, officers found two shell casings. They made a match through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to the handgun Scott was allegedly carrying.

Police said they determined Scott, without justification or cause, fired a handgun twice at the victim, hitting him in the upper thigh once, before he fled the scene. He fired the shots on the front porch of a home in the 400 block of 18th Street SE, according to authorities. They said Scott allegedly asked the man for a job.

In addition to the ballistic evidence confirming the shell casings matched Scott's handgun, police said he also matched the physical description of the shooting suspect when he was arrested at Smokin' Joes about an hour later.

Scott is in custody at Linn County Jail.