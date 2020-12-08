Cedar Falls discussing suspension of paid parking by request of business owners

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Cedar Falls may be putting a hold on paid parking until 2021 by the request of business owners hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paid parking came up at city council Monday by referral of Councilman Simon Harding. The discussion on paid parking was not on the agenda, and no official choice was made to suspend.

City council did vote to hold a special meeting on Dec. 9, 2020 by move from Councilman Harding.

The meeting will discuss the suspension of paid parking fees until March 2021 at the request of downtown business owners.

"It will be one less thing that the businesses will have to worry about. It takes it out of the equation," Harding said.

Harding was seconded by Councilman Dave Sires, who received calls from businesses asking for the fees to be suspended.

"When they ask for something, and they don't ask a lot, I think we should move on that," Sires said.

There were multiple moves to initiate the suspension immediately Monday night. Cedar Falls City Attorney, Kevin Rogers, shot down those proposals because the discussion was not on the agenda, risking violation of open meeting laws.

One of the business owners voicing change is Pump Haus Pub owner, Johna Petersen.

"The free parking has been taken up now, the paid for lots are completely empty because no one wants to pay for parking," said Petersen.

Petersen and other business owners hope the city sees the suspension of paid parking as a way to support businesses.

"What we hope that the city is going to recognize is that we do need some sort of support right now and if they suspend the paid parking, it could show us, business owners, some support," Petersen said.

The paid parking was first introduced in October of 2020. All revenue from the paid parking lots goes back to repairing parking lots.

The meeting Wednesday would be through zoom at 6 p.m.