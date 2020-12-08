California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s top health official says coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s secretary of health and human services, on Tuesday, urged residents to stay home whenever possible. The warning came as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to two major regions of the state to tell millions of people that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. The blast to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region was sent by the Office of Emergency Services. Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after intensive care unit capacity dropped.