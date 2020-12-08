(NBC) — President-elect Joe Biden has named five co-chairs for his inaugural committee.

Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina will be the lead chair of the committee.

Clyburn has been one of Biden's strongest allies for more than a decade. He provided a key endorsement of Biden right before the South Carolina Democratic primary in February.

Biden picked Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to be an inaugural co-chai, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, and Representative Lisa Blunt of Delaware.

The five co-chairs will be responsible for helping to put together a safe inaugural in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has said the inaugural is likely to match what took place during the virtual democratic national convention.