Biden has named five co-chairs for his inaugural committee
(NBC) — President-elect Joe Biden has named five co-chairs for his inaugural committee.
Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina will be the lead chair of the committee.
Clyburn has been one of Biden's strongest allies for more than a decade. He provided a key endorsement of Biden right before the South Carolina Democratic primary in February.
Biden picked Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to be an inaugural co-chai, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Representative Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, and Representative Lisa Blunt of Delaware.
The five co-chairs will be responsible for helping to put together a safe inaugural in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden has said the inaugural is likely to match what took place during the virtual democratic national convention.