Bee Branch Creek to have controlled burn to better wildlife

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A controlled burn is planned for the Lower Bee Branch Creek area to manage species invasion and to stimulate native plants.

Weather permitting, the burn will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

A test fire will be lit to confirm smoke dispersion won't limit visibility on any roadways.

If smoke action is unacceptable at the time of the test fire, the controlled burn will be canceled. The City of Dubuque Fire Department will either be on hand or on call the entire time.

The Lower Bee Branch Creek features a combination of wetland vegetation, wildflowers, and prairie grasses. The extensive root systems of the grasses decreases the erosion by anchoring the soil and improves the soil's ability to infiltrate water.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Dubuque Park Division at 563-589-4263.