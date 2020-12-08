Amid virus surge, life goes on at Mexico City’s main market

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus slams Mexico City, it is business as usual at the city’s central wholesale food market — the scene of one of the capital’s biggest outbreaks in the spring. The city has recorded nearly 21,000 deaths related to COVID-19 so far and 75% of its hospital beds are full, but some people strolled around the Central de Abasto produce market without masks Tuesday. A half million people visit the market each day, about as many as before the pandemic. A desultory police guard is stationed at the market’s entrances to check temperatures, but often only truck drivers are checked, not buyers.