50 people won a Massachusetts lottery game, most on record

BOSTON (AP) — Fifty people won the Massachusetts lottery game Mass Cash on Sunday, a record according to the state lottery agency. For a dollar, players of the game choose five numbers between 1 and 35 and mark the choice on a slip. WCVB reported on Monday that 50 people chose the winning combination of numbers, making them all winners. Usually, the jackpot for the game is $100,000. But when total prizes exceed a certain percentage of sales, the state agency uses a formula to determine the prize amounts. The people who matched all five numbers on Sunday will take home more than $48,000.