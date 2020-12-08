23-year-old in the hospital after shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a 23-year-old was sent to the hospital.

On Monday night at 10:35, officers were dispatched to Unity Point - St. Luke's for a man who had been shot. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

You can continue to trade information with an investigator.



Text STOP to opt out at any time. If the information that you provide leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward. All calls are anonymous.