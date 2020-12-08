10,000 Nigerians died in military custody, alleges Amnesty

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — At least 10,000 civilians have died in Nigerian military custody since 2011 after being detained in connection with the Boko Haram insurgency in northeast Nigeria, Amnesty International charged Tuesday. The Amnesty report said many of the victims died at the “infamous Giwa Barracks,” in Maiduguri, adding that “in April 2017 alone, 166 corpses were transferred from Giwa to the mortuary.” The report is the latest to be made by international rights groups on alleged human rights abuses by the Nigerian military in northeast Nigeria where it is fighting the Boko Haram insurgency. The military has not responded to the report but it has in the past denied similar reports on human rights violations.