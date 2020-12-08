1 hospitalized for injuries in Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has been hospitalized for injuries received in a north Des Moines house fire. The Des Moines Register reports that the fire was reported around 7 a.m. Monday along 5th Avenue. Fire Department Lt. Rick Thomas says two people were in the home when the fire broke out, which officials say started in the attic. Firefighters entering the home were met with a smoke explosion, which happens when a buildup of unburned gasses mixing with air and an ignition source. Thomas said one person was injured and hospitalized with burns. Authorities did not release that person’s name. Officials did not immediately know the cause of the fire.