Zimbabwe arrests 2 men for selling fake COVID-19 results

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe police have arrested two men for selling fake COVID-19 test results. Zimbabwe has begun opening its borders and travelers are required to produce certificates produced within 48 hours that show that they are not infected by COVID-19. Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the two men were arrested at the country’s northern Chirundu border post, the gateway to neighboring Zambia, after a tip from the public. He said the men were making fake COVID-19 certificates despite having no medical qualifications and were found in possession of more than 330 blank certificates as well as testing kits and a packet of needles.