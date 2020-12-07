Waterloo police investigate three shots fired incidents over the weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are investigating three separate shots fired incidents and say it's unclear if they're at all connected.

The first call came in around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at Linden Avenue and Webster Street.

Police found shell casings but no property damage. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests.

A few hours later, at 12:30 a.m., police responded to another call for gunshots in the 500 block of Dane Street.

After speaking with witnesses, Nicholas Robert Campbell-Scott was arrested. He's facing several charges, including possessing a firearm as a felon and intimidating with a weapon.

Police said a car was damaged by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

At 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, police got another report of shots fired from an anonymous witness in the 1100 block of Ackermant Street.

Police discovered shell casings but didn't find damage. No arrests have been made.