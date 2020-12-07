Wapsie Valley gets $20K grants for COVID anxiety help

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the CDC saying that pandemic stress is disproportionately affecting children and teens, Kate Nitz wanted to provide more for her students in the Wapsie Valley Community School District.

"If someone in their family has gotten sick, if they themselves have gotten sick, they're quarantined, ya know its just stressful for everybody right now," Nitz said.

Over the last few weeks, Nitz's office has been getting numerous packages full of materials to help students keep calm and deal with stress that may be exacerbated by the pandemic. Students are making use of things like fidget spinners, puzzle boxes, anxiety workbooks, and more.

"With all these fidgets and other things that I've got them, each student is going to get their own calming kit," Nitz said.

She plans to create these "calming kits" once all the materials are in. Nitz also has revamped her office space for students to feel more comfortable and relaxed. At least a dozen teachers also request some paint to brighten up the classroom as well as new lamps or unconventional seating for those students who need a little more movement.

Nitz has also ordered with specific needs in mind for the schools' upperclassmen.

"So one of the things I asked for was a large TV screen, so I could have kids come in and zoom with college reps or go on virtual college tours and stuff," Nitz said.

All of these new, pandemic related issues only pile on top of the other typical issues that students may face.

The Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region, commonly called ECR, mediated the distribution of grants up to $10k dollars each. Those grants came from CARES Act dollars. ECR covers Benton, Buchanan, Bremer, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones and Linn Counties.