UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder for shooting outside State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been charged with Attempted Murder for a shooting outside a State Capitol building in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 25-year-old Michael McKinney intentionally fired a handgun at a vehicle driving through the parking lot, injuring a female. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KCCI and the Iowa State Patrol, the victim was a 15-year-old girl whose name will not be released.

McKinney was arrested Sunday evening and is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.



NBC affiliate WHO-13 News in Des Moines reported Sunday that there was a rally for President Trump going on at the Capitol around the same time. Investigators say the shooting was not directly related to the rally.

Authorities are asking anyone with video from the incident to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010 or 515-323-4360.