Two people arrested in pair of police chases in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have made two arrests in two separate police chases over the weekend.

On Saturday at 10:20 p.m., police said they attempted to pull a driver over for speeding and failing to stop at East Fourth Street and Sumner Street.

Police said Edward Joseph Addon Smith, 29, of Pueblo, Colo., led them on a chase exceeding 25 mph over the speed limit. He eventually got out of his car to run from police.

Smith was caught and arrested for eluding.

On Sunday at 2:42 a.m.. police tried to pull over a man at Logan Avenue and Parker Street after he allegedly ran a red light and was driving without a license.

Kalon Deon Bruce, 27, of Waterloo, led police on a chase and reached speeds of 25 mph or more over the posted speed limit, according to authorities.

Police eventually stopped him in the 1100 block of Columbia Street.

Bruce was arrested and charged with eluding and driving while suspended.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Authorities have not released a mug shot for Edward Joseph Addon Smith.