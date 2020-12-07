TRACKING: Cloudy start to the week

Today: There may be patchy areas of fog or mist early this morning, otherwise it’s going to be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures are not going to warm up too much, only reaching the upper 30s to near 40°. The wind will be light and variable.

Tonight: The clouds will hang tight. There may be partial clearing late. The wind will be light and temperatures will drop into the 20s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: This will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. There will be lots of sunshine with a west wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: It will be another dry and mild day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Clouds increase throughout the day.

Friday and Saturday: Our next storm system moves in, bringing rain and potentially a little snow. Right now the track of low pressure moves through Iowa, keeping most of the precipitation in the form of rain. This storm will bring quite a bit of wind with it as well. On the back side of the storm Friday night into Saturday, rain may switch to light snow.

Stay with KWWL for updates.