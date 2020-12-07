TRACKING: A warm midweek

Tonight: The clouds we had today will continue through the night. Areas of fog are possible with a light breeze. Temperatures drop into the 20s this evening and remain there for the rest of the night. If the fog gets thick, use caution because with the temperatures in the 20s this will be freezing fog and the roads could get slick.

Tuesday: Clouds and fog in the morning thin out as the wind increases from the southwest. The dry air helps in providing us sunshine during the afternoon from west to west. Temperatures warm into the low and mid-40s. The cooler temperatures are along the Mississippi River.

Tuesday Night: The sky is mostly clear with lows near 20 and a light west wind.

Wednesday: This will be the warmest day of the next 10 days. A warm front moves through and a west wind brings highs into the 50s. Normal high this time of year is in the mid-30s. Enjoy the sunshine as clouds dominate the rest of the weekend and into the weekend.

Thursday: Clouds increase through the day with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: A storm system begins to impact eastern Iowa with the chance of rain and snow. Still early on any details of this storm. The track and temperatures are still uncertain at this time. Stay updated on the forecast if you have travel plans Friday/Saturday.