TRACKING: A dreary and chilly start to the work week

Today: We start the work week with cloudy and cool conditions. Winds will be light and variable. Another system will be passing through Eastern Iowa today, which is why we’ll be cloudy. Because of the heavy cloud cover and light winds, temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Although no accumulations are expected, a few flurries or sprinkles will be possible this evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with patchy fog possible for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, so that will help bump up our temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies will be leftover Tuesday night, but skies will start to clear early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: This will be the warmest day of the week. Expect sunshine to last through much of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, with a few southern cities reaching near 60 degrees.

A stronger system is looking to move in at the end of the work week and the start of the weekend. Rain will begin early Friday and will last through much of the day. Rain will change over to a rain/snow mix late Friday into early Saturday. The mix will continue on Saturday, as well. Temperatures look to remain in the 30s this weekend.