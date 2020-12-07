South Africa says yearend school parties are superspreaders

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has identified yearend school parties as COVID-19 superspreader events and ordered all students who have attended them to immediately go into a 10-day quarantine. Called rage parties, the celebrations to mark graduation from secondary school are private functions held by promoters who charge entrance fees to students who must be 18. Hundreds of students attend to dance and jive to music and alcohol is sold. Some rage parties have already been blamed for spreading COVID-19, as South Africa is experiencing a renewed wave of the disease. President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced increased restrictions in the Eastern Cape province, which he said was a hotspot for the virus.